Fire causes significant damage, displaces San Antonio family of five

Don Morgan
Aug 10, 2021 @ 6:22am
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Five people managed to escape as a fire burned through their home.

It happened in a North side neighborhood early Tuesday morning.

The call came in from the home in the 300 block of West Hollywood Avenue at around 12:30 A.M.

Flames were shooting from windows and doors when firefighters arrived.

Crews were able to put the fire out quickly but the home, which had been undergoing renovations, has more than $100,000 worth of damage.

The family of five got out safely and will have to find a temporary place to live while repairs are made.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

