Fire crews battle large blaze at Stone Oak area apartment complex
BEXAR COUNTY (KTSA News) — A large fire broke out at an apartment complex in the Stone Oak area of San Antonio Thursday night forcing residents to evacuate.
News 4 San Antonio reports the blaze is at the Cortland View at TPC apartments, which is on TPC Parkway near the JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort and Spa and TPC San Antonio golf course.
KSAT 12 reports the fire began on the second floor of the apartment and fire crews are having trouble battling the blaze because of the winter weather-related issues going on in the region.
The TV station said fire crews are trucking in water to the scene to try putting out the fire because the hydrant at the complex is not dispensing water.
It is not clear if anyone has been injured in the fire.