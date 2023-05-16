KTSA KTSA Logo

Fire damages business on San Antonio’s West Side

By Don Morgan
May 16, 2023 6:53AM CDT
San Antonio Fire truck (Photo: KTSA/Elizabeth Ruiz)

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Investigators are looking into the cause of a fire that damaged a business on the West Side.

Firefighters say they responded to Southwest 19th Street at around 11 P.M. Monday where heavy smoke and flames were coming through the building’s second floor windows.

Once crews were able to get inside the building they put the fire out quickly.

The fire started on the first floor then spread. Most of the damage was on the second floor and the roof.

The cause is still under investigation but firefighters at the scene say it’s possible some homeless people camping nearby sparked the flames.

No injuries have been reported.

 

