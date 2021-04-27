Fire damages Chinese Restaurant in San Antonio’s Medical center area
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A Chinese restaurant in the Medical Center is going to be closed for a couple of days while damage caused by a fire is repaired.
The flames broke out just after 3 A.M. Tuesday at Lee’s Garden on Wurzbach.
It didn’t take long for crews to put out the fire but about $10,000 worth of damage was done.
Some businesses in the same shopping complex are dealing with minor smoke damage as well.
The cause is under investigation.