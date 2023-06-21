Fire damages Leon Valley storage facility, investigators looking for cause

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Investigators are looking into the cause of a fire at a storage facility in Leon Valley.

It was just after 4 A.M. when firefighters were called to Leon Valley Storage on Grissom Road.

KSAT-12 reports the fire started inside a fenced in area where RV’s, boats and other items were stored.

Crews had the fire out in a short amount of time but the flames did a lot of damage. A dollar estimate won’t be available until the damage to the building and property stored inside is added up.

Along with the damage, the fire caused some traffic hassles. Motorists traveling on Grissom between Bandera and Timberhill were re-routed while crews extinguished the flames then did some clean up.

No injuries were reported and the road was reopened at around 7 A.M.