Fire damages storage units in East Bexar County
Photo: MGN
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Investigators are searching for the cause of a fire that destroyed several storage units.
At around 9 P.M. crews responded to a call at the storage facility at Stuart Road and Highway 87.
Since it’s a commercial building and firefighters weren’t sure what was being stored inside, they sounded a second alarm.
6 storage units as well as the contents kept in them were damaged by the flames.
No injuries were reported.