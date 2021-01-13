      Weather Alert

Fire damages storage units in East Bexar County

Don Morgan
Jan 13, 2021 @ 9:01am
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Investigators are searching for the cause of a fire that destroyed several storage units.

At around 9 P.M. crews responded to a call at the storage facility at Stuart Road and Highway 87.

Since it’s a commercial building and firefighters weren’t sure what was being stored inside, they sounded a second alarm.

6 storage units as well as the contents kept in them were damaged by the flames.

No injuries were reported.

