Fire damages three WS homes

San Antonio fire trucks line up to honor the death of Damon Billeck, 13, on April 10, 2018. (Photo: KTSA/Greg Martin)

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – Strong, gusty winds hampered firefighters battling a two-alarm blaze in the city’s West Side Friday morning as the flames jumped from one home to another.

The fire started around 7 a.m. at a residence on Menchaca Street and quickly spread to two adjacent homes.

Joe Arrington with the San Antonio Fire Department says the occupants managed to escape the flames, but two people were treated on the scene for smoke inhalation.

Arson investigators are trying to determine what sparked the fire. The local chapter of the American Red Cross is assisting the residents affected by the blaze.