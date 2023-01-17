Fire damages two condominiums in Northeast San Antonio
January 17, 2023 5:53AM CST
San Antonio Fire truck (Photo: KTSA/Elizabeth Ruiz)
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — No injuries but a couple of families have been displaced by a fire at a Northeast side condominium.
FOX 29 is reporting that firefighters were called to the 100 bock of Brightwood Place at around 9:30 P.M. Monday.
They spotted heavy smoke and flames pouring out of one of the condo units.
The fire was out before it spread but there was a lot of smoke damage done to a second condo.
Investigators haven’t determined the exact cause but it appears the fire broke out in a stairwell.
No damage estimate is available.
