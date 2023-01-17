Fire damages two condominiums in Northeast San Antonio

San Antonio Fire truck (Photo: KTSA/Elizabeth Ruiz)

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — No injuries but a couple of families have been displaced by a fire at a Northeast side condominium.

FOX 29 is reporting that firefighters were called to the 100 bock of Brightwood Place at around 9:30 P.M. Monday.

They spotted heavy smoke and flames pouring out of one of the condo units.

The fire was out before it spread but there was a lot of smoke damage done to a second condo.

Investigators haven’t determined the exact cause but it appears the fire broke out in a stairwell.

No damage estimate is available.