Fire destroys daycare on San Antonio’s South side

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A daycare center on the South side has been destroyed by fire.
The call for a fire at Guardian Angel Daycare Center on Pleasanton Road came in at around 5 A.M. Friday.
Firefighters could see heavy smoke and flames coming from the building when they arrived.
The building is U-shaped with a playground in the middle and early indications are that’s where the fire started.
The flames grew quickly and a second alarm for more crews was sent out.
A section of the roof eventually collapsed but firefighters eventually gained control of the flames.
The daycare was closed at the time so nobody was inside and no injuries have been reported.
The cause is still under investigation.