KTSA KTSA Logo

Fire destroys Dollar Tree store on San Antonio’s North Side

By Don Morgan
August 18, 2023 6:33AM CDT
Share
Fire destroys Dollar Tree store on San Antonio’s North Side
San Antonio Fire truck (Photo: KTSA/Elizabeth Ruiz)

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Shoppers in a North side neighborhood have one less option this morning.

The San Antonio Fire Department says they were called to the Dollar Tree in the 200 block of North Main Avenue at around 12:45 Friday morning.

Smoke and flames were shooting from the building when crews arrived and while the fire had a head-start, firefighters were able to keep the fire from spreading to neighboring buildings.

Firefighters say there were no injuries but the building collapsed and is a total loss.

Investigators will be going through the rubble to look for a cause.

More about:
fire
North Side
San Antonio
San Antonio fire Department

Popular Posts

1

New Braunfels woman files million dollar lawsuit after witnessing suicide at San Antonio International Airport
2

Bexar County Medical Examiner identifies woman who crashed, died while trying to avoid being pulled over by police
3

San Antonio Police: Pedestrian hit, killed on Northeast side
4

New Braunfels Police discover meth, marijuana and cash in two separate seizures
5

SAPD: Arsonist bought lighter fluid at same store where he set fire