Fire destroys Dollar Tree store on San Antonio’s North Side

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Shoppers in a North side neighborhood have one less option this morning.

The San Antonio Fire Department says they were called to the Dollar Tree in the 200 block of North Main Avenue at around 12:45 Friday morning.

Smoke and flames were shooting from the building when crews arrived and while the fire had a head-start, firefighters were able to keep the fire from spreading to neighboring buildings.

Firefighters say there were no injuries but the building collapsed and is a total loss.

Investigators will be going through the rubble to look for a cause.