Fire destroys Leon Valley Apartment building, several families displaced

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — As temperatures soared into triple digits, firefighters in Leon Valley battled flames that destroyed an apartment building.

The call from the Vista del Rey Apartments on Evers Road came in at around 5:30 P.M. Tuesday.

Firefighters reported seeing the thick black smoke as they were pulling out of the station.

Leon Valley Fire Department Chief Michael Naughton tells KSAT-12 that the fire broke out on the first floor before spreading to the second level and eventually the roof of the building.

By the time crews had the fire under control, it had spread to 12 apartment units.

Chief Naughton credits a SAWS with help increasing needed water pressure and CPS Energy for quickly cutting the power to the building.

No injuries were reported but several families have been displaced and the building has been declared a total loss.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.