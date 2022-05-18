Fire destroys restaurant on the South side of San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A restaurant on San Antonio’s South side is a total loss after an early morning fire burned through the building.
Firefighters were called to Taqueria El Tapatio De Jalisco on Roosevelt Avenue at around 3 A.M.
The fire had a lengthy head start by the time crews arrived.
At one point, firefighters had to evacuate because of a major propane leak.
Once that was under control, they continued efforts to extinguish the flames.
When the fire was out, crews entered the building to look for a cause. They have determined that it started in the kitchen area but the exact source is still under investigation.
No injuries were reported.