      Weather Alert

Fire destroys restaurant on the South side of San Antonio

Don Morgan
May 18, 2022 @ 6:19am
Photo: MGN

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A restaurant on San Antonio’s South side is a total loss after an early morning fire burned through the building.

Firefighters were called to Taqueria El Tapatio De Jalisco on Roosevelt Avenue at around 3 A.M.

The fire had a lengthy head start by the time crews arrived.

At one point, firefighters had to evacuate because of a major propane leak.

Once that was under control, they continued efforts to extinguish the flames.

When the fire was out, crews entered the building to look for a cause. They have determined that it started in the kitchen area but the exact source is still under investigation.

No injuries were reported.

TAGS
restaurant destroyed by fire San Antonio south side
Popular Posts
Man shot while delivering food to his girlfriend's home on San Antonio's West side
Three arrested when Bexar County Deputies break up illegal gambling operation
Notorious bar on San Antonio's East side demolished
Motorcyclist killed in collision on San Antonio's West side
Markley, van Camp and Robbins | May 13, 2022
Connect With Us Listen To Us On