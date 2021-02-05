      Weather Alert

Fire destroys San Antonio apartment building leaving dozens with a home

Don Morgan
Feb 5, 2021 @ 8:09am
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Several residents at a Southwest Side apartment complex are homeless after a fire destroyed the building they lived in.

It was around 12:30 A.M. Friday when firefighters were called to the Rio Springs Apartments on West Hutchins Place.

The fast moving flames had erupted through the roof by the time they arrived, destroying the 12 unit building and displacing all of the residents who lived there.

While the occupants all made it out safely, one firefighter suffered a medical issue while extinguishing the fire and was brought to the hospital as a precaution.

The cause is still under investigation.

