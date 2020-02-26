Fire destroys two Northeast Side mobile homes
Fire destroys mobile homes at Jasper Mobile Home Park/Feb. 26, 2020/KTSA Photo-Elizabeth Ruiz
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News)- Strong, gusty winds fanned the flames of a fire that destroyed two mobile homes in Northeast Bexar County.
The blaze erupted shortly before 2 Wednesday morning in a vacant mobile home and quickly spread to another that was occupied by two adults and two children.
”The family heard some popping noises and looked outside to see the trailer next door on fire,” said Robert Hogan, Chief of Bexar County Emergency Services District 10.
He told KTSA News the first crews arrived at Jasper Mobile Home Park about five minutes after getting the call, but northerly winds were gusting to 37 mph and both mobile homes were destroyed. The winds were blowing embers about 300 to 400 feet away.
The family escaped the flames without injury, but they lost their dog in the fire near Walzem Road at Gibbs Sprawl Road.
They’re getting some help from the American Red Cross.
