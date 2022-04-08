      Weather Alert

Fire destroys two story office building in San Antonio’s Medical Center

Don Morgan
Apr 8, 2022 @ 6:42am
San Antonio Fire truck (Photo: KTSA/Elizabeth Ruiz)

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Crews are on the scene of a fire that has destroyed a two story office building in the Medical Center.

Firefighters got the call at around 3:30 A.M. Friday from Medical Drive near Fredericksburg Road.

They could see the flames lighting up the sky as they made their way to the scene.

The building which houses several medical offices was damaged to the point the roof collapsed.

Firefighters continue to put out the flames and at this point there have been no reports of any injuries.

The roads surrounding the building were closed and drivers have been instructed to avoid the area this morning while crews and equipment are on the scene.

The businesses in the building were all closed when the fire broke out. The cause hasn’t been determined.

TAGS
fire Medical Center San Antonio
Popular Posts
Pastor at Boerne Church killed in crash in Louisiana
San Antonio woman gets prison time for embezzling more than $850k from Castle Hills business
Human leg from fatality crash in Boerne found in Cibolo
San Antonio is the centerpiece in HGTV's Why the Heck Did I Buy This House?
Three women hurt in two separate crashes in San Antonio
Connect With Us Listen To Us On