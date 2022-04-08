Fire destroys two story office building in San Antonio’s Medical Center

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Crews are on the scene of a fire that has destroyed a two story office building in the Medical Center.
Firefighters got the call at around 3:30 A.M. Friday from Medical Drive near Fredericksburg Road.
They could see the flames lighting up the sky as they made their way to the scene.
The building which houses several medical offices was damaged to the point the roof collapsed.
Firefighters continue to put out the flames and at this point there have been no reports of any injuries.
The roads surrounding the building were closed and drivers have been instructed to avoid the area this morning while crews and equipment are on the scene.
The businesses in the building were all closed when the fire broke out. The cause hasn’t been determined.