Fire destroys vacant apartment building on San Antonio’s Southwest side

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Flames lit up the early morning sky on San Antonio’s Southwest side.
At around 5:30 A.M. Friday, crews were called to The Preserve at the Port on Gillmore Avenue.
They arrived to find heavy smoke and flames had already done serious damage to the building.
No residents were living in the building as it has been undergoing renovations.
All of the windows and drywall had been removed. The flames were fueled by the wooden frame.
But the walls began to collapse and now there is nothing left but a pile of smoldering rubble.
Firefighters will be on the scene this morning to watch for any flare-ups. There was no damage to any of the nearby buildings.
There’s been no word on a cause.