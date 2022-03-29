      Weather Alert

Fire destroys vacant home on San Antonio’s East side

Don Morgan
Mar 29, 2022 @ 7:54am
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A vacant home on the East side has been reduced to a pile of rubble after fire destroys the structure.

The home in the 100 block of Omaha Street was fully engulfed in flames when crews arrived at around 5:30 A.M. Tuesday.

The fire had a pretty good head start and the home eventually collapsed.

But firefighters had other issues. The fire spread to a neighboring building but that was put out quickly.

Then, flames from a gas line continued to shoot out of the debris.

At this point it’s not known if the home was abandoned or under construction but it is a total loss.

The cause is still under investigation.

