Fire displaces several residents of San Antonio apartment complex

San Antonio Fire truck (Photo: KTSA/Elizabeth Ruiz)

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Investigators are looking into the cause of a fire that displaced several people early Monday morning.

The fire at an apartment complex in the 2400 block of Harry Wurzbach was called in around 12:30 A.M.

FOX 29 is reporting that several apartment units were heavily damaged and the residents will have to find a place to stay.

There’s no report of any injuries or the exact number of residents who have been displaced.

Arson investigators have been called to the scene.