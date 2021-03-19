Fire forces dozens to evacuate San Antonio apartment building
San Antonio Fire truck (Photo: KTSA/Elizabeth Ruiz)
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Some food left on a stove top is being blamed for a fire what caused some heavy damage to a San Antonio apartment building.
Crews received the call at around midnight that a fire was burning at the Candleridge Apartments on West Military.
They arrived to find heavy smoke and flames pouring out of the building. It spread through four of the apartment units and forced all of the residents to evacuate.
There were no injuries but about 25 people are going to need a new place to stay.
The fire caused more than $100,000 in damages.