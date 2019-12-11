Fire forces more than 50 people from San Antonio apartment building
Photo: Pixabay
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — More than 50 people had to clear out of their homes Tuesday night as flames ripped through a southeast side apartment building.
Crews responded to Whitfield Place Apartments on Clark Avenue at around 10:30 P.M.
The heavy smoke and flames destroyed 16 of the apartment units.
55 people, including 20 children have been displaced by the fire and the Red Cross is helping them.
No injuries were reported and the cause is still being investigated.