      Weather Alert

Fire forces more than 50 people from San Antonio apartment building

Don Morgan
Dec 11, 2019 @ 5:09am
Photo: Pixabay

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — More than 50 people had to clear out of their homes Tuesday night as flames ripped through a southeast side apartment building.

Crews responded to Whitfield Place Apartments on Clark Avenue at around 10:30 P.M.

The heavy smoke and flames destroyed 16 of the apartment units.

55 people, including 20 children have been displaced by the fire and the Red Cross is helping them.

No injuries were reported and the cause is still being investigated.

TAGS
Apartment Fire San Antonio Whitfield Place Apartments
Popular Posts
Kaepernick's agent says no NFL teams have offered him a job since 2016
Listen
Texas park employee fired for calling police, saying she’d been run over
Castro claims San Antonio Trump donors raise money off Hispanic work; donors see big funding boost
Biden spars with Iowa voter, calling 83-year-old man 'damn liar' and 'too old to vote' for former VP