Fire forces residents out of Downtown San Antonio apartment building

Photo: MGN

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Firefighters were called to a Downtown San Antonio apartment building early Tuesday morning.

It was just before 3 A.M. when the call came in from the former Robert E. Lee Hotel on West Travis Street.

Crews arrived to find smoke pouring out of a 6th floor window. They made their way to the room where the fire was burning and put it out quickly.

The fire was started on a mattress but the exact cause hasn’t been determined.

Nearly 30 people were evacuated from the building with 3 of them receiving treatment for smoke inhalation at the scene.

The fire and smoke caused heavy damage to the 6th floor and residents on other floors were allowed back into their apartments before 5 A.M.