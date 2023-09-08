Fire forces residents to evacuate downtown San Antonio apartment building

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Several downtown San Antonio residents had to run out into the street Thursday night when a fire broke out in a kitchen.

The San Antonio Fire Department says they were called to the Robert E. Lee Apartments on West Travis at around 10 P.M.

The fire reportedly started in the 6th floor where a resident said a burner on the stove was left on. Some items sitting on the counter caught fire.

Residents were evacuated but were able to head back inside once the fire was out.

Just the unit where the fire started has some damage in the kitchen area.

No injuries have been reported.