Fire in Converse hospitalizes two, destroys garage

By Don Morgan
August 3, 2023 6:55AM CDT
San Antonio Fire truck (Photo: KTSA/Elizabeth Ruiz)

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — An early morning fire in Converse sends two people to the hospital.

Firefighters say they were called to the 6000 block of Kensinger Pass at around 3 A.M. Thursday where the were met with heavy flames burning the garage.

The fire was spreading to the rest of the house but crews were able to knock it down quickly.

Two people in the home were brought to an area hospital. One of them was burned, the other was suffering from smoke inhalation.

Investigators say the fire started in the garage but the cause hasn’t been determined.

