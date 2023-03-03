KTSA KTSA Logo

Fire on the West Side of San Antonio claims one life, seriously damages home

By Don Morgan
March 3, 2023 6:04AM CST
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Investigators are looking into the cause of a deadly house fire on San Antonio’s West side.

The call came in from the 8900 block of Mansfield Street at around 2 A.M. Friday.

Firefighters say they were met with heavy smoke pouring out of the back of the home and a house that was packed to the roof with the resident’s belongings.

One person was killed in the fire but no firefighters were injured. The victim’s name and age haven’t been released and the dollar amount of damage done to the home isn’t available.

