Fire tears through an apartment building on San Antonio’s northeast side
FIRE
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Dozens of San Antonio firefighters were called out to a northeast side apartment complex late Wednesday night.
Just after 11 PM, someone at the Villa Ruiz apartments in the 3200 block of Nacogdoches called to report a fire on a balcony.
But by the time crews arrived the fire had already spread to the attic which caused the roof to collapse.
They were able to stop the fire and while no injuries have been reported, several apartment units have been damaged and those residents are without a home this morning.
The Red Cross is there to help. Investigators are looking for the cause.