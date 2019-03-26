Firefighter okay after falling through roof of nightclub north of downtown San Antonio
By Elizabeth Ruiz
|
Mar 26, 2019 @ 11:31 AM

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – A firefighter is okay after falling through the roof of a gay bar just north of downtown San Antonio that went up in flames this morning.

The fire started around 8:40 this morning at Club Essence on North Main near West Euclid.

“We did have a firefighter who fell partially through an area of the roof,” said Woody Woodward with the San Antonio Fire Department.

He was not seriously hurt and refused to be transported to a hospital. Two men were treated on the scene for smoke inhalation.

Arson investigators are trying to determine the cause of the fire.

