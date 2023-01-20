Firefighters at the scene of a large fire on san Antonio’s Northeast side

KTSA KTSA Logo

By Don Morgan
January 20, 2023 8:12AM CST
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Firefighters are working to prevent the spread of a 2-alarm fire at an industrial building on San Antonio’s Northeast side Friday morning.

Crews were called to the 13100 block of Lookout Way at around 5:30 A.M. Workers arriving for the day found smoke and flames pouring out of the Powerhouse Electric warehouse building.

The building is quite large and the flames had a pretty good head start when firefighters got to the scene.

They took a defensive approach to fighting the fire in order to keep it from spreading to the offices in the building.

As of 8 A.M., the fire hasn’t been fully extinguished and a cause hasn’t been determined.

The San Antonio Fire Department will release more details once the fire is out.

