Firefighters believe blaze at abandoned building started by homeless

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Firefighters believe some homeless people started a fire at an abandoned building on Oakdale Drive.
Someone who was driving by the building noticed the flames at around 3:45 A.M. and called 9-1-1.
Flames were spreading through the structure when firefighters arrived but they were able to knock them down quickly.
When crews entered the building they found evidence that some homeless had been staying there and may have started the fire.
No injuries have been reported and a dollar amount of the damage hasn’t been released.