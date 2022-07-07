      Weather Alert

Firefighters find two bodies after extinguishing flames at San Antonio apartment

Don Morgan
Jul 7, 2022 @ 6:26am
San Antonio Fire truck (Photo: KTSA/Elizabeth Ruiz)

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Firefighters responding to a fire in Northwest San Antonio made a tragic discovery Thursday morning.

According to KSAT-12, it was just before 12:30 A.M. when crews were called to the 900 block of Waverly Avenue.

The back of the apartment was fully engulfed in flames when they arrived.

Once the fire was out, firefighters entered the apartment where they found the bodies of two people.

The victim’s names haven’t been released but it’s reported they are a man in his 30’s and a woman in her 40’s.

Investigators are working to determine the exact cause of the deaths as well as how the fire started.

