Firefighters knock down flames inside vacant warehouse near downtown San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A fire at a vacant warehouse on San Antonio’s East side was likely an accident.
That’s what investigators believe after taking a look inside the damaged East Houston Street structure.
The fire was called in at around 8:15 P.M Wednesday. Firefighters found a small fire and a lot of smoke. They were able to put it out in less than an hour.
The building was undergoing renovations but workers had left for the day when the fire broke out.
Most of the damage was done to some building materials on the third floor.
No injuries were reported.