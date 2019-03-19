Firefighters rescue elderly woman from burning Northeast Side home

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – A 92-year-old woman is at a hospital after being rescued from a burning Northeast Side home.

Flames engulfed the home on Oak Run near Judson Road and Stahl Road around 5:30 this morning. When firefighters arrived, a man told them he was unable to get his 92-year-old mother out of the house.

“We were able to get her out, however she’s in extremely critical condition and has been transported to a hospital,” said Woody Woodward with the San Antonio Fire Department.

The fire started in a bedroom that was not being used. Damage is estimated at $75,000.

“The man woke up thanks to smoke detectors in the house, and he was able to call for help,” said Woodward.

The man in his ’60s was taken to a hospital for treatment of smoke inhalation.