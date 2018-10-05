Firefighters union boss won’t talk about secret recording

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – The firefighters union boss called a news conference Thursday afternoon, but failed to answer questions from reporters about the secret recording that was leaked this week. In the recording, Chris Steele is heard telling firefighters one of the objectives of the proposed City Charter amendments was to get City Councilman Greg Brockhouse elected mayor next year. He calls him “our guy.”

Reporters at Thursday’s news conference repeatedly asked Steele about that, but he refused to answer.

“This is not a Chris Steele or firefighters’ issue. Propositions A, B and C do no have our names on there,” said Steele.

Attorney David Van Os jumped in on behalf of Steele and the firefighters.

“They do have just as much right to participate in the political process as everybody else and they do have just as much right to make their political choices as everybody else,” said Van Os.

Steele named Reinette King and attorney David Van Os as spokespeople for the propositions on the November ballot.

The video was posted on the San Antonio Professional Firefighters Association Facebook Page.