      Weather Alert

Fireworks accident in San Antonio lands two people in hospital with hand, eye injuries

Elizabeth Ruiz
Jan 4, 2021 @ 8:30am

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – Two people were severely injured when fireworks went off during an incident involving car racers in a Northeast Side Parking lot.

Police were called to the Eisenhauer Road Flea Market around 10:30 Sunday night where drivers were doing donuts and shooting fireworks.

Two people were seriously hurt in a fireworks accident.  At least one suffered severe hand injuries and another sustained injuries to his eyes.

Both were rushed to Brooke Army Medical Center.

San Antonio police are investigating.

Eisenhauer Road Flea Market/KTSA Photo-Elizabeth Ruiz

 

 

 

 

 

Developing story….

TAGS
Eye Injuries Fireworks Hand Injuries Street Racing
Popular Posts
Accumulating snow, heavy rainfall and hail all possible in south-central Texas
Man investigating a suspicious vehicle near his San Antonio home shot and killed
Man arrested for DWI had fake DEA badge, gun, handcuffs, Bexar County Sheriff says
Bars in Bexar County remain closed, restaurants and businesses required to rollback capacity to 50 percent
University Health System offering free COVID-19 vaccines for seniors and people with chronic illness