Fireworks accident in San Antonio lands two people in hospital with hand, eye injuries
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – Two people were severely injured when fireworks went off during an incident involving car racers in a Northeast Side Parking lot.
Police were called to the Eisenhauer Road Flea Market around 10:30 Sunday night where drivers were doing donuts and shooting fireworks.
Two people were seriously hurt in a fireworks accident. At least one suffered severe hand injuries and another sustained injuries to his eyes.
Both were rushed to Brooke Army Medical Center.
San Antonio police are investigating.
Developing story….