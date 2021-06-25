      Weather Alert

Fireworks sales back on in Texas

Don Morgan
Jun 25, 2021 @ 8:44am


SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — As you prepare for the upcoming July 4th weekend you may stop by your favorite fireworks stand but be warned, the selection may be slim.

Retail fireworks sales are legal in Texas from now through the Fourth of July but many dealers say they don’t have an explosive stock because of the pandemic. That difficulty in keeping up with demand has brought on some price increases as well.

While many area communities allow residents to celebrate with fireworks, it’s illegal to buy, sell, or use fireworks inside the city limits of San Antonio.

Residents can be charged with arson if their fireworks set a building or a vehicle on fire. You could also spend some time in jail and face fines of up to ten-thousand-dollars.

