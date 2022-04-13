First group of illegal immigrants bussed to Washington D.C. from Texas arrive at the Nation’s Capitol

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The first group of illegal immigrants bussed from Texas to Washington D.C. rolled up to the Nation’s Capitol Wednesday.
Governor Greg Abbott released a statement claiming the immigrants, from Columbia, Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua, were dropped off between Union Station and the United States Capitol.
They were bussed there in response to the Biden administration’s end to Title 42 expulsions.
Title 42 was initially part of the Public Service Health Act of 1944. It was invoked by the Trump administration in 2020 to allow the rapid expulsion of illegal immigrants and asylum seekers as an effort to combat COVID-19.
But the Biden administration is going to allow the policy to end in May.
The migrants were being sent to several South Texas towns, including San Antonio, until Governor Abbott ordered the Texas Division of Emergency Management to charter busses and bring the migrants to D.C.
He issued the following statement Wednesday morning:
“As the federal government continues to turn a blind eye to the border crisis, the State of Texas will remain steadfast in our efforts to fill in the gaps and keep Texans safe. By busing migrants to Washington, D.C., the Biden Administration will be able to more immediately meet the needs of the people they are allowing to cross our border. Texas should not have to bear the burden of the Biden Administration’s failure to secure our border.”
Abbott also says a second bus carrying migrants is en route to Washington D.C.