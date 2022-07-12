First Lady Jill Biden gets heat after saying Texas Latinos are unique as “breakfast tacos”

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — First Lady Jill Biden was in San Antonio Monday and some comments she made during her visit are leaving a bad taste in a lot of mouths.
Biden was a speaker at the 2022 UnidosUS Annual Conference. The event is largest gathering of Hispanic advocates in the United States and featured speakers from all of the country touting the contributions Hispanics have made to society.
But while trying to add some local flavor to her comments, the first lady came up with what many are calling unfortunate, uncalled for and downright racist.
During her speech, Biden was commenting on the many accomplishments of UnidosUS President Raul Yzaguirre:
“Raul helped build this organization with the understanding that the diversity of this community, as distinct as the bodegas of the Bronx, as beautiful as the blossoms of Miami and as unique as the breakfast tacos here in San Antonio.”
The First Lady was barely off the stage when the National Association of Hispanic Journalist issued a statement.
We are not tacos. Our heritage as Latinos is shaped by various diasporas, cultures & food traditions. Do not reduce us to stereotypes.”
According to the U.S Census, San Antonio has nearly 1.5 million residents with 65% who are Hispanic or Latino.