First Lady Jill Biden has medical procedure on foot

WASHINGTON (AP) – First lady Jill Biden underwent a medical procedure to flush out debris from a puncture wound on her left foot.
Word of the procedure yesterday comes from her spokesman Michael LaRosa, who says Biden’s foot was hurt while she was walking on a beach in Hawaii last weekend. But LaRosa says it’s unclear what caused the puncture.
Now that Biden has had the procedure at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, LaRosa says “the wound is now clean, free of infection and it is anticipated that it will heal nicely.”
President Joe Biden joined his wife at Walter Reed for the procedure. They returned to the White House last night.