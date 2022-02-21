      Weather Alert

First Lady Jill Biden to visit San Antonio this week

Katy Barber
Feb 21, 2022 @ 12:04pm
First lady Jill Biden speaks waves to journalists as she arrives to speak with members of military families at the U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Miami, Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, in Opa-locka, Fla. Biden held a listening session with a small group of members of military families, before reading a children's book to a larger group of Blue Star families. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The First Lady is visiting San Antonio this week.

First Lady Jill Biden will arrive Wednesday at Joint Base San Antonio-Kelly Field for a daylong jaunt around the Alamo City, a news release said.

The First Lady will attend a tour and listening session at the Mays Cancer Center focused on cancer health disparities in the Latino community as part of the Cancer Moonshot initiative.

She will also visit Lackland for a tour at the Child Development Center for a listening session in support of military children with disabilities as part of the Joining Forces White House initiative.

 

 

TAGS
Jill Biden San Antonio
Popular Posts
San Antonio woman sentenced for stealing $667,000 from Windcrest church
Could the fight between Russia and Ukraine be the start of WW3?
Bexar County Jail inmate dies from lung illness
Former Middle School Janitor arrested, accused of sending inappropriate messages to a 12 year old
Hays Co. Commissioner takes leak in Dripping Springs parking lot
Connect With Us Listen To Us On