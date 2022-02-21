First Lady Jill Biden to visit San Antonio this week

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The First Lady is visiting San Antonio this week.
First Lady Jill Biden will arrive Wednesday at Joint Base San Antonio-Kelly Field for a daylong jaunt around the Alamo City, a news release said.
The First Lady will attend a tour and listening session at the Mays Cancer Center focused on cancer health disparities in the Latino community as part of the Cancer Moonshot initiative.
She will also visit Lackland for a tour at the Child Development Center for a listening session in support of military children with disabilities as part of the Joining Forces White House initiative.