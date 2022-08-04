      Weather Alert

First performers announced for San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo

Christian Blood
Aug 4, 2022 @ 2:49pm
SAN ANTONIO, TX - FEBRUARY 08: Atmosphere before Tim McGraw's performance at the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo at the AT&T Center on February 8, 2014 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Rick Kern/Getty Images)

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — We now know the first set of entertainers coming to the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo next year.

Lynyrd Skynyrd will be one of them on Thursday night, February 23rd at 7 p.m.

Keith Urban will have two performances on Saturday, February 18th, the first at 12 p.m. and then again at 7:30 p.m.

Other performers in the lineup so far include Jake Owen, Carly Pearce, Lee Brice and Los Tigres Del Norte.

The San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo runs Feb. 9-26 at the AT&T Center and Freeman Coliseum fairgrounds.

