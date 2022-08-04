First performers announced for San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — We now know the first set of entertainers coming to the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo next year.
Lynyrd Skynyrd will be one of them on Thursday night, February 23rd at 7 p.m.
Keith Urban will have two performances on Saturday, February 18th, the first at 12 p.m. and then again at 7:30 p.m.
Other performers in the lineup so far include Jake Owen, Carly Pearce, Lee Brice and Los Tigres Del Norte.
The San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo runs Feb. 9-26 at the AT&T Center and Freeman Coliseum fairgrounds.