First round of entertainers announced for 2022 San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The first round of entertainers at the 2022 San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo have been announced.
So far it’s a diverse blend of Country, Rock and Tejano acts scheduled to perform:
Toby Keith on February 10
Riley Green on the afternoon of February 12 with 90’s Country hit makers Little Texas taking the revolving stage that night.
Brad Paisley on February 15
Night Ranger on February 18
Ramon Ayala y sus Bravos del Norte on February 20
Styx will perform on February 25.
Tickets for all shows are on sale now.
Rodeo organizers say they will announce more entertainers soon.