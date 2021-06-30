      Weather Alert

First round of entertainers announced for 2022 San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo

Don Morgan
Jun 30, 2021 @ 10:30am
Downtown San Antonio Longhorn Cattle Drive/Photo-San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The first round of entertainers at the 2022 San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo have been announced.

So far it’s a diverse blend of Country, Rock and Tejano acts scheduled to perform:

Toby Keith on February 10

Riley Green on the afternoon of February 12 with 90’s Country hit makers Little Texas taking the revolving stage that night.

Brad Paisley on February 15

Night Ranger on February 18

Ramon Ayala y sus Bravos del Norte on February 20

Styx will perform on February 25.

Tickets for all shows are on sale now.

Rodeo organizers say they will announce more entertainers soon.

