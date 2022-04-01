First weekend of Fiesta 2022 full of family fun

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Fiesta 2022 is in full swing in San Antonio and the first weekend of the celebration is stacked.
Here are a handful of the events taking place around town all weekend.
View the full calendar at fiestasanantonio.org/official-fiesta-event-calendar.
The Fiesta Especial Inclusion 5K & Parade kicks off at 7 a.m. for walkers, runners and anyone who utilizes wheelchairs, hand-cycles, trikes, strollers, guides and other adaptive aids to compete. The race will be concluded with a Fiesta parade through Windcrest.
Ollu 5K Confetti Walk and Run through Our Lady of the Lake’s campus and Lake Elmendorf Park.
Any Baby Can Walk for Autism is kicking off a year-long 40th birthday celebration of supporting children and youth with special care needs.
Texas Corvette Association Car Show in Boerne will begin at 8 a.m. Entries in the show include national and international participants.
Fiesta De Los Ninos will start with a Fiesta parade at 10 a.m. at the San Antonio Museum of Science and Technology before a showcase of the museum’s technological exhibits.
San Jacino Victory Celebration will begin Alamo Plaza at 10 a.m.
Mission Reach Flortilla Fiesta is Fiesta’s only kayaking event starting at 10 a.m. at Padre Park.
Piñatas in the Barrio will start at noon on Saturday and the event will include not only live music, dancing and food but also an unveiling of the largest piñata in the barrio.
Fiesta Ole is a Mexican-themed Open Market Bazaar with live music and a Fiesta-themed fashion show starting at 10 a.m. at Security Service Federal Credit Union Corporate Headquarters.
Champagne & Diamonds is the only Grito contest at Fiesta and the event includes brunch, music and dancing. It starts at 10 a.m. at the Witte Museum in the Mays Family Center.
Fiesta De La Familia will begin at noon at St. Gregory Catholic Church.
Taste of New Orleans is celebrating 35 years of Fiesta Fun to bring New Orleans-style food and music that include assorted gumbos, red beans and rice, shrimp creole, etouffee, jambalaya, beignets, boudin and more.
Chili Queens Chili Cook-Off is holding the 15th annual event that includes the Tackiest Queen contest.
