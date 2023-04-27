Fisherman finds body at San Antonio’s Esparda Park

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A man who went out to catch a few fish from the San Antonio River Wednesday morning made a gruesome discovery.

Police were called to Esparda Park at around 11:30 A.M. when the man found a body on the river bank.

Investigators don’t know the exact cause of death but say the body was in an advanced state of decomposition. It likely washed up on shore after being swept away further up river during a recent rain storm.

The body is that of a male, 30 to 40 years old.

The Bexar County Medical Examiner will identify the man and determine the cause of his death.