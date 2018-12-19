Fitch downgrades San Antonio’s credit rating, blames referendum vote

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The City of San Antonio is blaming its downgraded credit prestige directly on two propositions that were approved by voters this past November.

Fitch downgraded the city’s bond rating from a perfect ‘AAA’ one notch to ‘AA+’. Fitch is one of three major rating agencies, along with Moody’s Investor Services and Standard & Poor’s.

“We are disappointed in the downgrade, but unfortunately not surprised,” City Manager Sheryl Sculley said. “The ratings agencies told us earlier this year that, if passed, the propositions on the November ballot could severely limit our financial flexibility and operation of the City organization. While the City’s financial position is stronger today than in our annual review last summer, this downgrade is directly related to propositions B and C.”

The city said Sculley and Chief Financial Officer Ben Gorzell met with the three agencies earlier this month ahead of bond sales scheduled for 2019. The city said the bonds — worth about $24.5 million — are being issued fort a debt swap to save the city money on debt service.

Fitch blamed first responder salaries and negotiating obligations for the rating downgrade.

“The downgrade of the Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to ‘AA+’ from ‘AAA’ IDR and one-notch downgrade of other city debt reflects the city’s diminished expenditure flexibility triggered by a voter-approved city charter amendment that permits firefighters to call for binding arbitration during future collective bargaining agreement (CBA) negotiations that result in an impasse,” the Fitch Ratings report states. “Firefighters and police comprise the city’s largest expenditures, which have been expanding rapidly due to costly benefits. The city may opt to remain in the current firefighter CBA through 2024, during which time salaries remain flat, but Fitch believes longer-term workforce controls are materially weaker under a binding arbitration framework.”

Current debts are not affected by the downgrade, though it would affect the cost of future borrowing.

Moody’s and S&P both reaffirmed their ‘AAA’ ratings, though the city said the passage of Propositions B and C puts both in danger.