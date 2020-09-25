Fitzpatrick handles Jaguars again, this time with Dolphins
Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick laughs with coaches as he comes off the field after defeating the Jacksonville Jaguars in an NFL football game, Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
By MARK LONG AP Pro Football Writer
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Different team, familiar result for Ryan Fitzpatrick against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Fitzpatrick accounted for three touchdowns and led Miami to a 31-13 victory Thursday night.
He became the first NFL quarterback to notch six wins over the same opponent with six teams.
The lopsided outcome also gave the Dolphins their first double-digit victory in 39 games.
That ends what had been the longest drought in the league.
Fitzpatrick improved to 6-2 as a starter versus Jacksonville. His wins came with Cincinnati (2008), Buffalo (2012), Tennessee (2013), Houston (2014), the New York Jets (2015) and now Miami.