Five additional Comal County cases brings coronavirus count to 27
Comal County Courthouse (Photo: Comal County/Facebook)
CONVERSE, Tex. (KTSA News) — Comal County confirmed five new cases of coronavirus in the county Tuesday.
The county said the five were spread out across the county: two in the eastern half of the county near the Hays County line; one in New Braunfels; one south of Canyon Lake; and one in the center of the county.
Two of the patients are in their 20s and one each in their 30s, 60s and 70s.
“It’s clear from numbers like this that Comal County is still in the acceleration phase of this virus,” Comal County director of public health Cheryl Fraser said.. “It remains vitally important that all county residents follow the county’s Stay Home/Stay Safe order and limit their exposure to COVID-19.”
Two of the cases are travel related and the rest remain under investigation.
Two of the five new cases are hospitalized in New Braunfels.
The locations of the 27 Comal County cases:
- 10 in New Braunfels or immediate area
- 5 in eastern Comal County
- 4 in Bulverde area
- 3 in north of Canyon Lake
- 2 in south of Canyon Lake
- 1 in Fair Oaks Ranch
- 1 in southwestern Comal County
- 1 in central Comal County