Five houses and mobile home flooded during Leon Valley, Helotes area heavy rain

BEXAR COUNTY (KTSA News) — The City of San Antonio said Tuesday night some homes have been flooded by heavy rainfall the past couple of days.
The city said heavy rain Monday and Tuesday brought a total of 10 inches of rain to an area around Leon Valley and Helotes, leading to flooding along Leon Creek.
Five homes and a mobile home were flooded by the rain, three required housing assistance from the American Red Cross.
The city and the American Red Cross has opened a shelter a Burbank High School for anyone who may not feel safe at home. Those who need transportation assistance can call 311 for help. Pets are welcome at the shelter.
Interstate 35 was closed south of Poteet and Jourdanton at Leon Creek because of flooding, but the highway has since reopened.
The city said there was no major damage from the storms, though some trees were brought down.
