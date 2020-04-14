Five more Bexar County inmates have COVID-19
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – Five additional inmates at the Bexar County Jail have tested positive for COVID-19.
The Bexar County Sheriff’s office is trying to determine how the inmates contracted the virus.
A spokeswoman says several inmates developed a fever over 100 degrees or exhibited flu-like symptoms, which prompted their relocation to the infirmary where they were tested for COVID-19. Five inmates tested positive. She says at least one of the inmates who tested positive is not symptomatic. COVID-19 positive inmates are housed in single cells in the infirmary.
She says all inmates at the Bexar County Jail have been provided surgical masks and all Bexar County Sheriff’s employees working at the jail are wearing Personal Protective Equipment
University Health System staff will be screening all inmates daily, and those who are symptomatic and those who are pending tests are separated from the rest of the jail population.
A total of 7 inmates have tested positive for COVID-19. Fourteen deputies and 2 civilian employees have also tested positive for COVID-19. A Bexar County Facilities maintenance employee and a UHS Nurse assigned to the jail have tested positive.