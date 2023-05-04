Five people displaced by late night fire on San Antonio’s East side

Firefighters respond to the scene of an incident.

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A late night fire has forced five people from their home.

The call from the 2300 block of East Crockett came in at around 11 P.M. Wednesday. Firefighters were able to extinguish the flames quickly but about $60,000 in damage was done to the home.

The fire broke out in a bedroom located in front of the home and all five people who were inside got out safely.

A report from the scene by KSAT-12 indicates that the woman who owns the home takes in people with mental illness and one of them is said to have a history of setting fires.

An arson investigator has been brought in to investigate the exact cause.