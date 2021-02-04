FixSAPD petitions sufficient for public vote on collective bargaining
FILE: A San Antonio police cruiser parked at a crime scene on Lombrano Street on March 14, 2020. Photo: KTSA/Dennis Foley
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – The group called FixSAPD has gathered enough petition signatures to place collective bargaining on the May ballot.
City Clerk Tina Flores received the petitions from FixSAPD on January 8 seeking to repeal collective bargaining rights for police officers under Chapter 174.
“I have completed the review of the petitions and found that there are a sufficient number of valid signatures, as required by State law, to certify the petition. The potential repeal of Chapter 174 will be placed before the voters on the next uniform election date, May 1, 2021,” Flores said.
City Council will order the election on February 11, 2021.