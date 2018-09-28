Flake Calls For Delay In Senate Floor Vote On Kavanaugh Nomination

In the latest dramatic turn in the confirmation process for Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, Republican Senator Jeff Flake, R-Ariz., on Friday called for a vote on the floor of the Senate to be delayed until after the FBI conducts an investigation of sexual assault allegations against the federal appeals court judge.

Flake still joined with Republicans to advance Kavanaugh’s nomination out of the Senate Judiciary Committee on an 11 to 10 party line vote but hinted he would withhold his support in the full Senate without the FBI investigation.

Republicans have a razor-thin majority in the Senate and could potentially need Flake’s support in order to get to the 50 votes needed to confirm Kavanaugh.

Flake indicated during remarks at a Senate Judiciary Committee meeting that the FBI investigation should take no more than a week and be “limited in time and scope to the current allegations.”

“I think it would be proper to delay the floor vote for up to but not more than one week,” Flake said. “We ought to do what we can to make sure that we do all due diligence with a nomination this important.”

The move by Flake came after he held long discussions with the Democratic members of the committee, including close friend Senator Chris Coons, D-Conn.

Flake also appeared visibly upset earlier in the day as he was accosted in the capitol by two women claiming to be sexual assault survivors after he announced his support for Kavanaugh’s confirmation.

Undecided Senators Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, and Joe Manchin, D-W.V., have subsequently backed Flake’s call for a FBI investigation.

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, expressed understanding for Flake’s position but noted the timing of a floor vote would be determined by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ken.

McConnell had previously been expected to hold a procedural vote on Kavanaugh’s nomination on Saturday, with a final confirmation vote to be held early next week.

The latest developments come on the heels of yesterday’s emotional testimony by Kavanaugh and his first sexual assault accuser Dr. Christine Blasey Ford.

Earlier in the day, the Senate Judiciary Committee approved a motion to schedule a vote on Kavanaugh’s nomination 11 to 8 along party lines. In a form of protest, Democratic Senators Cory Booker, D-N.J., and Kamala Harris, D-Calif., refused to vote.

Approval of the motion to schedule the vote came after Republicans defeated a motion from Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., to subpoena Mark Judge, who Ford claims was in the room when she was allegedly assaulted.

